ECNEC approves 13 development projects worth over Rs1275 bln

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting where the forum approved 13 development projects worth Rs 1,275.714 billion.

The projects approved by the committee were from key sectors, including transport, communications, railways, space technology, and public infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by relevant ministers from the provinces, federal secretaries, and other high level officials, a DPM’s Office news release said.

During the meeting, the committee also approved projects for economic transformation in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed at poverty alleviation, as well as flood rehabilitation initiatives in Sindh to restore critical infrastructure.

Moreover, the committee also approved ⁠Pakistan Railways’ procurement of high-capacity wagons and passenger coaches, Pakistan’s Optical Remote Sensing Satellite project and several major road projects.

The DPM reiterated government’s commitment to sustainable development, inter-provincial connectivity, and economic transformation.