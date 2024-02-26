Easypaisa partners with Bank Alfalah for International Remittances

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Bank Alfalah and easypaisa announced a partnership on Monday to facilitate their customers nationwide in conveniently collecting international remittances into their mobile wallets.

The users will now be able to seamlessly collect international remittances in their mobile wallets and also utilize their funds in a wide range of financial services, including inter-bank fund transfer, savings, mobile top-ups and various other use cases available on the easypaisa App.

This innovative solution will also enable customers, who send remittances through Bank Alfalah’s sending partners, to receive funds directly into their easypaisa accounts, 24/7, said a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Kashif Ahmed, Acting CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank & easypaisa said that this partnership would enhance international remittance services, adding that the collaboration was aligned with the commitment to providing millions of Pakistanis with convenient and accessible digital financial solutions.

By enabling customers to collect international remittances in their easypaisa wallets, we aimed to empower them with greater control over their funds and revolutionize their overall banking experience, he added.

Farooq A Khan, Group Head Corporate, Investment and International Business Group, Bank Alfalah, said that this strategic partnership aimed to provide innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the customers.

By leveraging the extensive reach of the easypaisa platform’s user base, we aimed to make international remittances more accessible and convenient while ensuring the highest level of security and reliability, he added.