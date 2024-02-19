Easypaisa empowers users with ‘Savings Pocket’ for financial independence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, introduces its latest breakthrough offering, the ‘Savings Pocket’.

This revolutionary feature is not just about saving funds; rather it aims to provide users financial freedom through secure goal-based savings and streamlined financial management, eliminating the need for conventional, cumbersome methods said a news release issued here on Monday.

Easypaisa’s unique product offering challenges the outdated norms that force users to resort to unconventional methods for keeping their money safe. ‘Savings Pocket’ embodies Easypaisa’s commitment to financial inclusivity and empowerment, providing a practical solution that aligns with modern lifestyles.

The ‘Savings Pocket’ is not just about saving; it’s about empowering users, especially women. A fundamental question is asked through this offering, i.e., why must dupattas and handbags be used as a safe for women’s money? Why can’t they use pockets? With ‘Savings Pocket’, women can take control of their finances directly from their phones through the Easypaisa App, eliminating the need for external storage solutions.

This innovative feature embodies financial inclusivity by addressing the unique financial needs of women, offering them autonomy, security, and convenience. Users can set savings goals and track their progress effortlessly, empowering them to achieve their financial aspirations. With easy access and early withdrawal options, ‘Savings Pocket’ provides users with complete control over their savings, ensuring flexibility and accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, said, “Our newly launched ‘Savings Pocket’ embodies our commitment to empowering users to make informed financial decisions. This unique feature is revolutionary in the savings world, enabling users to make flexible goal-based savings aligned with their priorities.”

Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications added, “Today’s woman demands more than outdated norms. Our campaign is unique as it challenges the norms and stands against outdated practices that limit financial freedom. ‘Savings Pocket’ offers convenience and security, empowering women to embrace modern solutions and assert their financial independence.”

With over 40 million registered users and counting, Easypaisa, with its user-centric approach and dedication to financial inclusivity, continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, fostering a future where every individual has the tools and resources to achieve financial independence.