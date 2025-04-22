Earth’s protection shared responsibility: Gilani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that the protection of the Earth is a collective responsibility, urging all segments of society to adopt eco-conscious practices and promote environmental stewardship.

In his message issued on the occasion of International Earth Day, Gilani said, “Earth is our mother, and it is our duty to preserve its natural treasures for future generations.”

He stressed the importance of the prudent use of natural resources, noting that the day serves as a powerful reminder of humanity’s shared obligation to safeguard the planet.

Reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to eco-friendly legislation and sustainable development, he said Parliament continues to prioritise environmental initiatives and policies aligned with global best practices.

Calling upon the youth to take the lead in environmental conservation, Gilani emphasized that raising awareness and adopting sustainable habits are critical in the face of growing ecological challenges.

“The responsibility of protecting the Earth does not lie with the government alone. Every individual must contribute to building a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations under environmental protection agreements, underscoring the importance of preserving ecosystems and combating climate change through collaborative global efforts.

On the Day, Chairman Senate Gilani expressed his resolve to work for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Pakistan, calling for national unity and proactive engagement in environmental preservation.