Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Earthquake
ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolted parts of Karachi, including the Clifton neighbourhood, on Monday.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake struck at a depth of 22 kilometres, with its epicentre located 15 kilometres northeast of Karachi, reported a private news channel.
Areas affected included Defence and Clifton, among others.
Witnesses reported that frightened residents recited prayers as they rushed outdoors. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. This is the third minor earthquake to hit Karachi in the last few weeks.

