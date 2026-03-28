Earth Hour observed in Islamabad with lights switched off at key locations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Earth Hour was observed in the federal capital on Saturday, with non-essential lights switched off at various locations from 8:30pm to 9:30pm under arrangements made by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad administration.

The initiative was aimed at raising awareness among residents about environmental protection and promoting the message that energy conservation and care for the environment were a shared responsibility.

In a message issued on the occasion, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said efforts for environmental protection should not be limited to switching off lights for one hour, but should reflect a broader commitment to leaving behind a safe, green and sustainable environment for future generations.

He said the CDA was continuing practical steps to help turn Islamabad into an environmentally friendly city, adding that participation in global events such as Earth Hour reflected that commitment.

The chairman also urged citizens to support efforts aimed at preserving Islamabad’s natural beauty and environmental identity, and called for avoiding unnecessary electricity consumption, describing energy conservation as a collective national responsibility.