Early detection, timely treatment key to fighting cancer: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that cancer is a life-threatening yet treatable disease, and effective prevention requires early diagnosis, timely treatment, public awareness, and collective efforts.

In his special message on World Cancer Day, he said that World Cancer Day provides an important opportunity to renew our commitment to stand alongside cancer patients and their families, while also taking practical steps towards building a healthier society, said a news release.

Cancer, he noted, affects not only the patient but also families and communities at large, making a coordinated national strategy essential to combat the disease.

The Chairman Senate emphasized that preventive measures, including a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, avoidance of tobacco use, and regular medical check-ups, play a vital role in cancer prevention.

He highlighted that early detection not only saves precious lives but also significantly reduces treatment costs.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan is committed to strengthening the healthcare sector, expanding cancer treatment and research facilities, and ensuring access to quality medical services for the public.

He stressed that the government, private sector, medical institutions, civil society, and media must work together to promote awareness and fight cancer effectively.

He paid tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and charitable organizations working tirelessly for the treatment, rehabilitation, and psychological support of cancer patients—particularly children and women—and described their services as commendable and highly appreciated.

The Chairman Senate also urged the international community to enhance cooperation in ensuring access to cancer treatment, research, and medicines in developing countries, in order to promote equity in global healthcare.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to play an active role in global efforts against cancer and to take all possible measures to build a society where every individual has the right to a healthy life.