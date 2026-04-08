Early childhood development vital for Pakistan’s future: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed that early childhood development must be placed at the core of national policy and economic reform, warning that inadequate investment in the first years of life was undermining Pakistan’s human capital, productivity, and long-term global competitiveness.

The minister was was addressing the fifth International Conference on Early Childhood Development held at Allama Iqbal Open University, attended by academics, development partners, policymakers, and representatives of civil society.

He underscored that early childhood represents the foundational stage from which a nation’s development trajectory truly begins, asserting that the direction of future national progress and transformation is determined during these formative years.

He emphasised that global research consistently demonstrates that early childhood was critical for brain development, cognitive growth, emotional resilience, and long-term productivity.

Referring to international evidence, he noted that institutions such as UNICEF and WHO highlight the significance of the first 1,000 days of life, while Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman’s research shows that investments in early childhood can yield annual returns of up to 13 per cent in well-designed programmes.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue in Pakistan’s context, the minister pointed out that more than 40 per cent of children under the age of five suffer from stunting, while over half are at risk of poor developmental outcomes due to inadequate nutrition, limited early stimulation, and insufficient healthcare.

He further noted that early childhood education enrolment for children aged three to five stood at only 31 per cent in 2022. Describing these figures as alarming, he termed the situation a matter of national concern, warning that compromised early development undermines the country’s ability to compete in a global knowledge economy.

He said under the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” vision, a shift is being made from a narrow focus on physical infrastructure towards a broader human development framework centred on skills, health, and intellectual capacity.

Drawing on global best practices, the minister highlighted the importance of integrated policy approaches, referencing the “Nurturing Care Framework” advocated by international organisations, which combines health, nutrition, responsive caregiving, safety, and early learning opportunities.

Outlining a national way forward, the minister called for a transition from fragmented programmes to a unified early childhood development system, integrating health, nutrition, education, and social protection services around the needs of the child and caregiver.

The minister reiterated that early childhood development must be positioned at the core of Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, particularly under the government’s 5Es framework, where “Equity and Empowerment” is central to inclusive growth.