E-Gates project design finalized for major airports after intensive consultations

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has successfully completed the design phase of its ambitious e-Gates project, marking a major milestone in the modernization of immigration control systems at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore international airports.

This development follows a comprehensive three-day consultation process involving a series of technical workshops with key national and international stakeholders. The consultations brought together representatives from immigration authorities, aviation security agencies, airlines, and global experts to refine the operational and technical aspects of the project.

The e-Gates initiative is a flagship component of PAA’s broader strategy to modernize airport infrastructure and enhance the travel experience through the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Once implemented, the system will use biometric-based automated border control to streamline passenger processing, significantly reduce wait times at immigration counters, and bolster security measures at the country’s busiest airports.

The design phase was completed in close collaboration with international aviation specialists and relevant Pakistani agencies. The technical groundwork has been laid by German consultancy firm M2P Consulting, which has been engaged by the PAA to provide end-to-end support for the project’s execution. M2P will now proceed with the preparation of detailed technical specifications and international tender documents to attract bids from leading global e-Gate solution providers.

“This is a transformative step towards digitized, secure, and passenger-centric airport operations in Pakistan,” said a senior PAA official. “Our goal is to bring Pakistani airports in line with global best practices in smart border management.”

The e-Gates system is expected to particularly benefit frequent travelers and overseas Pakistanis by offering a faster, self-service immigration process without compromising on security protocols.

With the design phase now complete, the project is set to transition into procurement and implementation stages in the coming months.

The PAA aims to ensure the system is deployed in a phased manner, beginning with Islamabad International Airport, followed by installations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The initiative underscores PAA’s commitment to integrating smart solutions into Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure and enhancing the overall efficiency, safety, and convenience of air travel.