Duststorm, rain-thunderstorm likely in upper parts from June 2–5; Very hot and dry weather expected during Eid in plains

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast duststorms and rain-thunderstorms in upper parts of the country from June 02 (evening/night) to June 05, with possible isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in some areas. Meanwhile, plain areas of the country are likely to experience very hot and dry weather during the upcoming Eid holidays.

According to the Met Office, moist currents were penetrating northeastern parts of the country, while a westerly wave was likely to approach the upper regions on June 03. Under the influence of this system, widespread weather activity is expected across several regions.

From the evening/night of June 02-05, scattered duststorms and rain-thunderstorms, some with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad.

Additionally, from June 03 (evening/night) to June 04, similar weather patterns are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan. Duststorms are also likely in parts of southern Punjab during the same period.

For Eid-ul-Adha (June 07 to 09), rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra, mainly during evening and night hours.

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to weak infrastructure including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The farmers are urged to plan agricultural activities in line with the forecast.

The general public, especially travelers and tourists, are advised to exercise caution and stay informed.

All relevant authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.