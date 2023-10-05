Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 44 C, Sibbi, and Nokkundi 41C.