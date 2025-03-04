Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Wednesday: PMD

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP): Mainly dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country on Wednesday, while hilly areas are likely to experience very cold conditions during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, gusty winds are likely in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan during the forecast period.

In the federal capital Islamabad, the weather will remain cold and dry with chances of gusty winds.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness cold and dry weather in most districts, while upper regions like Kalam, Malam Jabba, and Parachinar are likely to experience very cold conditions during the night.

In Punjab, dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in most districts. However, Murree and Galliyat will experience very cold conditions during morning and night hours with chances of strong winds.

Sindh is expected to remain dry with the possibility of gusty winds in various districts.

In Balochistan, dry weather will prevail in most parts, while cold conditions are likely in the northern districts such as Quetta and Ziarat.

Meanwhile, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience cold and dry weather during the day and freezing temperatures during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms with snowfall over hills occurred in Kashmir, Upper and Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while dry and cold weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Muzaffarabad City 37mm, followed by Murree 34mm and Islamabad Saidpur 33mm. Snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba 13 inches, Murree 9 inches, and Kalam 6 inches.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded today was -07 C in Leh, followed by -04 C in Kalam, Quetta, and Ziarat.