ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the drop scene of arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi showed that the Sindh government was involved in the matter.

The way Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ended his news conference on the issue without answering any question from the journalists indicated the conspicuous role of the provincial government, he said in a tweet.

کراچی صفدر گرفتاری کا ڈراپ سین، صاف ظاہر ہو گیا کہ گرفتاری سندھ حکومت نے کروائی اب مقصد مریم کو سیاسی فائدہ پہنچانا تھا یا PDM نامی گروہ کا خاتما، جواب تو CM سندھ کے پاس ہونا تھا لیکن جواب دیے بغیر بھاگ گے، واہ ری سیاست pic.twitter.com/gWu6BJNvS4 — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) October 20, 2020

Shahzad Akbar said the chief minister had to answer the question that whether arresting Safdar Awan was aimed at benefiting his wife Maryam Nawaz politically or disbanding the Pakistan Democratic Movement, but he left the press conference without taking any query.