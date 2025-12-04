Drone Techx NUST showcases Pakistan’s growing drone innovation ecosystem

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The two-day Drone Techx NUST, the Aerial Tech Expo, concluded at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Thursday, bringing together Pakistan’s young innovators, industry leaders, and drone technology enthusiasts.

The event attracted an overwhelming number of registrations, representing a wide range of industries, demonstrating the rapid growth of Pakistan’s drone ecosystem and the increasing national focus on autonomous technologies.

The first day of the event was dedicated to Aerothon, Pakistan’s premier drone innovation competition. Whereas a Seminar and Expo on UAS and Counter-UAS were held on the second day.

Drone Techx NUST was aimed to be a starting point for national convergence and collaboration in the field. The event attracted over 100 registrations, including student teams, and representatives from Industry and academia, besides a total footfall of over 1,000 visitors throughout the event’s run.

A central highlight was the exhibition floor, which featured dynamic live demonstrations of indigenously produced drone and counter-drone systems, showcasing a strong push toward local technological innovation and self-reliance in this critical field.

While declaring the Aerothon open on the first day, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) Dr Rizwan Riaz expressed that the scale of participation reflects the talent, ambition, and excitement driving Pakistan’s growing drone industry.

He further said that the event, featuring technical sessions, competitions, demonstrations, and networking opportunities, would provide an ideal platform for participants for showcasing their innovations, putting prototypes to tests, and building strategic connections within the ecosystem.

The Drone Ecosystem Module drew participation from an overwhelming number of student teams and industry organisations. The module enabled students and professionals to jointly explore commercialisation of emerging drone applications, creating valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration between academia and industry.

The Drone Racing Module also generated great interest, featuring several competing teams from schools, universities, and independent hobbyists. The segment blended competition and technical expertise, helping to build a robust pipeline of skilled drone operators and engineers while showcasing sport-driven innovation.

The second day included Seminar and Expo on UAS and Counter-UAS. The seminar sessions delved into critical topics, such as integrating drones into national airspace, mitigating emerging threats to critical infrastructure, and shaping future regulatory frameworks.

Concurrently, a dynamic expo floor showcased the latest hardware and software solutions, from innovative commercial drones and swarm technologies to advanced detection, tracking, and neutralisation systems.

Prominent attendees included representatives from the armed forces, government ministries, aerospace industry, telecom sector, and academia, all engaging in dialogues around policy, innovation, and collaboration.

Drone Techx NUST marks an important milestone for technology development in Pakistan, highlighting the rich display of of indigenously developed advanced technologies, and the power of collaboration in accelerating innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry growth.