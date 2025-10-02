Drivers to be given training before allowing heavy bikes on motorway: IHC told

- Advertisement -

By Waseem Kamboh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that all drivers will be given regular training before allowing heavy bikes on the motorway.

For this purpose, centers have been established in Sheikhupura and Islamabad, where training will be provided after registration and issuance of licenses.

The court directed that more meetings on the matter be held and adjourned the hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against the ban on heavy bikes on the motorway. Lawyer Zainab Janjua appeared on behalf of the petitioner. Motorway police officials and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman were also present in the court. Motorway officials took the stand that all drivers will be given regular training before allowing heavy bikes. For this purpose, centers have been established in Sheikhupura and Islamabad, where training will be provided after registration and issuance of licenses.

Lawyer Zainab Janjua told the court that a commission was formed on this matter, which had also held two meetings in September. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the best institution working at the moment is the Motorway Police. We give a direction to hold more meetings on it.

Justice Kayani further said that the Motorway authorities have to respond to various forums to implement court decisions and sometimes they have to listen to scolding.

He asked the petitioner’s lawyer about the age of the petitioner. The lawyer said that he is 60 years old, to which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked with a smile Your clients are still young. Hearing this sentence, the courtroom erupted in laughter. The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till October 10.