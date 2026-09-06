Dr. Tariq pays tribute to martyrs, veterans on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans, saying the nation saluted their sacrifices with respect and honour.

In his Defence Day message, he described September 6 as a bright chapter in Pakistan’s national history.

He said the nation and the armed forces had demonstrated an unprecedented spirit of unity, determination, courage and patriotism on September 6.

The minister said they had foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs remained a guarantee of Pakistan’s defence, security and sovereignty.

Dr Tariq Fazal said the entire nation was proud of the bravery, professional capabilities and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He urged the nation to make unity, faith and discipline its guiding principles.The minister said the nation was determined to make Pakistan a stronger, stable, prosperous and developed country.

He said a strong Pakistan was the best reward for the sacrifices of the martyrs.Dr Tariq Fazal made it clear that there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and defence.