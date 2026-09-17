Dr Tariq Fazal visits awareness booths for PM petroleum relief programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday visited awareness booths established in Islamabad to facilitate citizens under the Prime Minister’s Petroleum Relief Programme.

During his visit, the minister interacted with citizens and reviewed arrangements for providing information and guidance about the programme.

Citizens, particularly motorcycle users and owners of vehicles up to 800cc, were briefed on the procedure for availing petroleum relief under the programme.

Dr Tariq Fazal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Petroleum Relief Programme had been launched to mitigate the impact of rising petroleum prices on the public.

He said the government was taking practical measures to ensure that the benefits of the relief programme reached eligible citizens effectively.

The minister said citizens were being provided direct guidance and information about the programme through the awareness booths.

He stressed the importance of facilitating the public and ensuring the effective implementation of the petroleum relief programme in Islamabad.