Dr. Tariq Fazal praises PM for rejecting fuel price hike

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday praised the Prime Minister for rejecting a proposal to sharply increase petroleum prices, calling it a major relief for the public.

In a statement on X, he said the summary had proposed raising petrol prices by Rs95 per litre and diesel by Rs203 per litre. However, the prime minister turned down the proposal, making it clear that the government would not put further burden on people already facing inflation.

He said the government will instead absorb the financial impact, estimated at Rs56 billion.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the decision reflects a pro-people approach and shows the government’s seriousness in dealing with the current economic situation.

He termed it a positive step to provide relief to the masses.

He also appreciated the government’s economic team, saying they are taking difficult decisions to stabilised the economy despite tough conditions.

The minister added that the government stands with the people and is taking practical steps to reduce their hardships.