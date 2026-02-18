Dr Tariq Fazal extends Chinese New Year greetings to people of China

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday extended greetings to the government and people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

In a message posted on X, the minister congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on the festival.

He expressed hope that the New Year would bring prosperity, peace and progress to China.

He said the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual trust, respect and strategic cooperation, and continues to grow stronger each year.

Dr Tariq Fazal praised the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and acknowledged China’s achievements and its positive role in global affairs.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would expand further in the coming year, with greater cooperation in different sectors and stronger economic partnership.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the people of China for a year of happiness, good health and success.