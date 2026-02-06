Friday, February 6, 2026
HomeNationalDr Tariq Fazal condemns Tarlai Imambargah blast
National

Dr Tariq Fazal condemns Tarlai Imambargah blast

APP40-080126 ISLAMABAD: January 08 - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation. APP/TZD/ABB
11
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday strongly condemned the blast at an Imambargah in Tarlai, calling it a cowardly act and describing the attackers as enemies of both the country and Islam.
Speaking to the media, he said extremist elements were targeting civilians and places of worship, and called the loss of innocent lives deeply tragic.
He expressed grief over the deaths, extended condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He added that the perpetrators were ruthless terrorists with no respect for human life or Islamic values.
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said Pakistan’s state institutions, armed forces, and intelligence agencies were determined to eliminate terrorism, stressing that such attacks would not weaken the nation’s resolve.
Recalling that Pakistanis and security forces had faced terrorist incidents before with courage and resilience, he expressed confidence that terrorism in the country would soon be eradicated.
The minister said decisive operations would continue against terrorists until the last one was eliminated from Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan