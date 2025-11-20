Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary pays tribute to late Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhray paid rich tribute to the late Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, lauding his contributions to scholarship, literature, journalism, and politics.

Speaking at a condolence reference organised by former Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday, the minister said Senator Siddiqui stood for mutual respect, tolerance, and valuing differing political opinions—principles that remain relevant for all.

Describing the late senator as a great personality and his former teacher, Dr. Tariq Fazal, said, “I studied under him in college and always maintained a teacher-student relationship with him. He had complete mastery over language and literature.

In politics, I have always sought his guidance as a student.”

He added that his own style of expression and political outlook were shaped by Senator Siddiqui’s teachings, which emphasised kindness, love, and respect in public life.

Dr. Tariq Fazal also highlighted Senator Siddiqui’s enduring legacy through his beautiful writing and impactful columns.

Expressing concern over growing intolerance and division in contemporary politics, he stressed that respecting differing viewpoints and practising tolerance are essential qualities in political engagement—qualities that Senator Siddiqui exemplified throughout his life.

The minister extended special thanks to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for organising the event and prayed that Allah grant the late senator a high place in paradise.