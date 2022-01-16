President Genocide Watch Dr. Gregory Stanton warned that genocide might happen in India, unless the international community played its part in confronting ‘Hindutva‘ ideology in India.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to media questions regarding recent warning of Genocide of Muslims by Gregory Stanton, on Sunday said Dr. Stanton had made these remarks during a U. S. Congressional briefing titled ‘Call For Genocide of Indian Muslims’, organised by the Indian American Muslim Council.

Dr. Stanton’s warning was based on data assessed on a scientific model of 10 stages of Genocide.

According to this model, India had crossed all 10 stages, raising serious alarm for the safety of more than 200 million Muslims in India, he added.

The Spokesperson said according to Dr. Stanton the genocide process of Muslims in India had been catalysed by: first, Islamophobic anti-Muslim rhetoric of the Indian Prime Minister; second, India’s illegal actions of 5th August in Jammu and Kashmir for Hindu dominance there; and, third, controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) specifically aimed against Muslims.

It might be recalled that Pakistan had been warning of grave consequences for minorities, especially Muslims, due to the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology being propagated by the RSS-BJP regime with impunity in India.