Dr Shamshad awarded with ‘Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar was honoured with the prestigious Award of the ‘Most Influential Woman in Islamic Business and Finance 2023’ at the 5th Annual WOMANi event held in Dubai, organized by Cambridge IFA.

Dr. Akthar’s outstanding contributions to the field were recognized, especially her unwavering commitment and groundbreaking efforts in advancing Islamic finance and economics globally, the Ministry of Finance Wednesday posted on X.

