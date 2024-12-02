Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Member of the National Assembly and Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Dr Shahida Rehmani, inaugurated the Digital Democracy Workshop, emphasizing the vital role of women parliamentarians in strengthening democratic processes.

In her welcome address, Dr. Rehmani underscored the importance of active engagement by women legislators.

She commended the participation of female lawmakers from both federal and provincial assemblies, describing it as a positive step toward fostering democracy.

Dr. Rehmani also highlighted the value of bringing women parliamentarians together on a unified platform to promote democratic values and enhance collaboration across legislative bodies.