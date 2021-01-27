RAWALPINDI, Jan 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar here on Wednesday inaugurated Ehsaas Tahafuz Project Management Unit at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

On this occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar visited the Orthopedic, Gynecology and Gastroparesis departments where she expressed satisfaction over healthcare facilities being providing to the ailing humanity under the programme.

Dr. Nishtar interacted with the staff and beneficiary women present at the center and inquired about treatment and other facilities provided at the center.

Dr. Muhammad Umar, Vice Chancellor RMU/Allied Hospitals briefed the Special Assistant about the development projects and medical facilities being provided in the Hospital.

On this occasion, she assured the government’s full support in making the system more transparent and patient-friendly to make the Programme a successful.