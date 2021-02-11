LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar here Thursday met with students of University of Education (UoE), who were awarded Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship in 2019-20, to get their feedback on the scholarship policy.

The consultation created an open platform to exchange ideas on how youth from lagging areas can increasingly benefit from the merit and need based scholarships of Ehsaas. Dr. Sania also responded to several questions of students with regard to Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.

Ehsaas Scholarship recipients from Lahore appreciated that the scheme had financially supported deserving students to access undergraduate education regardless of their income, gender or area. In 2019-20, nearly 1,708 students (51 per cent girls) from University of Education were awarded the Ehsaas scholarship.

Dr Sania said that for the current year 2020-21, as many as 2,685 students had applied for the scholarship before the online portal closed for new applications on Nov 30, 2020.

The scrutiny of freshly received applications was currently in progress and subject to satisfactory academic progress, the awardees of last year would continue to receive Ehsaas scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree programme, she added.

Last year in Punjab, she mentioned, an overall 7.704 million beneficiaries were provided with Ehsaas Emergency Cash worth Rs. 92.4 billion; 1.59 million deserving women benefitted from Kafaalat; 1.5 million children were supported under Waseela-e-Taleem Digital; 868,627 borrowers (48% women) received interest free loans of Rs. 30 billion and 24,480 students (51% girls) from low-income backgrounds were granted Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship last year.