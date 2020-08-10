Dr.Nishtar visits Panahgah to check facilities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday visited Panahgah at Mandi Mor, Islamabad to check the facilities being provided there.

She was accompanied by Focal Person, Panahgah, Naseem-ur-Rehman, Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aoun Abbas Bapi and Secretary Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division.

Dr. Sania Nishtar reviewed the facilities provided to the homeless poor and daily wage laborers in the shelter.

Dr. Sania spoke to the homeless at the shelter to get their feedback.

The purpose of the visit was to propose measures to improve the facilities provided in the shelter as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.