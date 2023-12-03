Dr. Nadeem meets UAE Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan had a special meeting with the Minister for Health of the United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Awais, in Dubai on the sidelines of the COP 28 UN Climate change summit.

During the meeting, Dr Nadeem invited him to attend Global Health Summit in Islamabad.

He congratulated his counterpart on the successful conduct of COP 28.

Dr. Nadeem Jan also briefed his counterpart on the ongoing reform agenda in the health sector of Pakistan.

The minister informed his counterpart about the Global Health Security Summit to be held in January 2024.

The minister informed that initially the Global Health Security Summit was scheduled to be held in December 2023. However, we decided to shift GHSS dates in January in view of COP 28 conference being hosted by UAE in December, he added.

The purpose of this summit is to bring the nations together and provide an opportunity to prepare a coordinated strategy to deal with any future global epidemic.

The minister said, “We are establishing Pharma Park in Pakistan to give a boost to investment in local manufacture of medicines and vaccines.”

The UAE Minister of Health praised the Global Health Security Agenda.

Global Health Security Summit is the need of the hour, he added.

The UAE Health Minister said the leadership of the UAE is interested in projects that serve the people of Pakistan.

“We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and will also explore partnership in the health sector,” he affirmed.