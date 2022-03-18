Dr Moeed welcomes Nigerian Defence Minister, stresses for enhanced trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday welcomed the five-member delegation headed by Minister for Defence of Nigeria Major General Bashir (R) Salihi Magashi who paid a call on here to the NSA and stressed the importance of enhancing trade and economic relationship between the two countries.

The NSA welcomed Minister for Defence of Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi on his maiden official visit in Pakistan. Dr. Yusuf said, “Pakistan and Nigeria have positive relationship and both the countries tend to support each other at all international forums be it OIC, UN or D8.”

He further elaborated that both countries have strong relationship on diplomatic and military fronts. He mentioned that Pakistan has launched its first-ever National Security Policy document that focuses on economic security.

Dr. Yusuf said both the countries have huge economic potential that needed to be explored. Both sides agreed to promote bilateral relations in field of counter terrorism, security and aviation.