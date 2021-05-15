LAHORE, May 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized the PML-N’s central and Punjab information secretaries for defending party president Shahbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for medical treatment.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said both the PML-N ladies have broken records of falsehood in order to please the party supremo and his daughter for the sake of confirming their employments.

She said both the spokespersons were defending the corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe.

Dr Firdous reminded the PML-N leadership that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal and the time of receiving kickbacks through fake development projects is over. She said the PML-N leadership must remember that the practice of so called Khadim-e-Aala for increasing bank balance through fictitious telegraphic transfers have been exposed.

She alleged that PML-N governments broke all records of corruption and plundering of public money in development projects and those secrets are now open and known to everybody. She said the PTI government made public the inquiry report of Rawalpindi Ring Road project to expose their corruption before the public.

She said immediate action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities and corruption in the project and they would be brought to justice.

She claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.