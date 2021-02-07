Dr. Fehmida felicitates Mujtaba

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, on Sunday felicitated Pakistani Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Ahmed Mujtaba for outplaying his Indian opponent in the competition ONE Championship held at Singapore.

Mujataba aka Wolverine, who hails from Quetta, downed India’s Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the MMA competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida, who was also President, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), said Mujataba (who started his career in 2013), displayed determination, hard work and deserved this success and recognition.

“I am confident that the star player will continue his endeavor to bring more laurels for Pakistan. The government is committed and taking every step for the promotion and development of sports in the country,” she said.