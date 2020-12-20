LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan assured the overseas Pakistanis on Sunday that their children would be provided all help regarding their admission to the medical and dental colleges of the country.

He was addressing an online meeting of expatriate Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and other states of the Middle East. He promised that transparency and merit would be ensured in the process of admissions both to the public and private sector medical institutions.

The special assistant appreciated the Pakistani expatriates over their remarkable contribution to the development of their homeland through record remittances, which showed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Faisal Sultan issued directions to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to look into the grievances of overseas students regarding their admission to the professional institutions and the fee structure.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the prime minister had established the PMC as an independent regulatory body to ensure professionalism and quality in medical education.

Later, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) President Professor Dr Khubaib Shahid highlighted the efforts of the organisation in resolving issues of the medical students and professionals. He demanded the government and the PMC play their role as a regulator and ensure equal treatment to the overseas Pakistani students.

Earlier, participants including Dr Hafiz Muhammad Farooq, Dr Ayub Ali and Engineer Muhammad Saleem from Saudi Arabia, and Kashif Ata from the UAE apprised the SAPM about various issues facing their children in the process of admissions to the medical and dental institutions, both in public and private sector.

They urged the federal government and the PMC to allocate quota for overseas Pakistani students for admission to all professional colleges across the country besides announcing a reasonable and affordable fee structure in the private institutions. They discussed the matters of eligibility under the MDCAT and SAT-II for admissions on the overseas seats quota to public colleges and charging of fee in dollars by the private institutions.

The participants thanked the SAPM and PIMA President for their cooperation and guidance.

Engineer Ijaz Akhtar, Dr Fouzia Khan, Dr Muhammad Bilal, Dr Noushad Abid from Saudi Arabia, and Dr Aimen from Bahrain and several other Pakistanis living in Middle East also participated in the meeting.