Dr. Faisal highlights role of Pakistani-origin representatives in UK’s democracy

LONDON, Jul 13 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Pakistani-origin representatives were playing a vital role in strengthening democracy in the UK, promoting cultural diversity and acting as a bridge between the UK and Pakistan.

He was speaking to a historic gathering of British Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Councillors, and local representatives of Pakistani Origin at Pakistan High Commission London.

Over 250 British elected representatives of Pakistani origin from across the United Kingdom attended the special event.

Different local political parties from across the UK were represented at the special event.

Delegates from Greater London to the Midlands, Manchester, Bradford, Birmingham, and Glasgow participated in the event.

High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal, along with Chairman UK-Pakistan Kashmiri Councillors Forum Liaquat Ali MBE, Sheriff of Nottingham Zafran Nawaz Khan, Councillors from various boroughs of the UK including Rukhsana Fayyaz, Majid Mahmood, Nizam Azam, Ishrat Shah, Nighat Khan, Tariq Dar and others expressed their views at the event.

Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza specially participated in the event.

Elected public representatives paid tribute to the efforts of High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal and the staff of the High Commission in bringing together community leadership.

The councillors expressed their full support for promoting economic, trade, educational and social relations between Pakistan and the UK.

The speakers made proposals to further mobilize the Pakistani community in the UK.

In his remarks, Dr. Faisal said British-origin Pakistanis were our “cultural ambassadors” who reflected values such as hard work, dedication and perseverance.

He said the strength of our nation abroad was reflected in the dignity, unity and service of the diaspora.

“Pakistan’s progress is attached to your progress,” he added.

Dr. Faisal said some negative elements tried to malign the Pakistani community for nefarious purposes. “We will fight these elements together.”

The High Commissioner urged the councillors to highlight the achievements of British Pakistanis, especially women and youth, in education, business, health and public service.

British Pakistani youth should play a vital role in promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage and strengthening Pakistan’s economy, he stressed.

The High Commissioner reiterated his commitment to serve the Pakistani community fully through consular services and by improving bilateral relations.

The British Pakistani community should present Pakistan to the world as a sovereign, resilient and progressive nation, he added.