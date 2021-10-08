Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Friday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children aged twelve years and above against coronavirus.

In a media briefing, he assured the parents that the vaccine was safe and that they should vaccinate their children without any fear.

He said Saturday had been fixed for the vaccination of the children. He said the vaccine campaign had been started in schools for vaccination of children aged twelve and above against coronavirus.

He said mobile teams would be visiting the educational institutions for this purpose.

He said the last weeks of October and November had been fixed for the vaccination of students in their institutions.

He said it was important not only to ensure their uninterrupted studies but also take the country towards normalcy.

He said complete vaccination of children aged twelve and above by 30th November had been made mandatory.

Dr Faisal said the decision of allowing the schools to resume normal classes from Monday was taken in view of decrease in number of COVID-19 cases.

He expressed his satisfaction over progress of corona vaccination campaign and added it was running smoothly.

He said over 63 million people had been fully or partially vaccinated in the country so far.