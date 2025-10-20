Dr. Afshan Huma emphasizes for embracing diversity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Renowned educationist and psychologist Dr. Afshan Huma has urged educators, policymakers, and students to embrace diversity, describing it as the foundation of genuine inclusion.

She was addressing a session held at The Black Hole (TBH), a literary organization, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Speaking at the session titled “Tolerance Was Yesterday. Coexistence Is Today,” Dr. Huma highlighted that tolerance often represents a passive acceptance of differences, while coexistence requires active engagement, respect, and equality among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“Tolerance suggests putting up with what is different, but coexistence celebrates it,” Dr. Huma said. “Education must become a space where diversity is not just acknowledged, but valued as an essential part of learning.”

She explained that integrating diversity in education means confronting stereotypes, addressing biases, and creating classrooms that foster a sense of shared belonging. According to Dr. Huma, schools and universities must cultivate reflective practices that challenge prejudice and promote collaboration among students of all cultures, beliefs, and identities.

“True inclusion begins when every learner feels seen and heard,” she added. “Coexistence transforms classrooms into communities—preparing young people to live responsibly in an interconnected world.”

Dr. Huma, a Fulbright Post-Doctoral Research Scholar and former fellow at San Jose State University, brings over 25 years of experience in education and psychology. She earned her Ph.D. from Michigan State University and holds an Educational Leadership Certificate from Plymouth State University. Her scholarly contributions include three books and more than 30 research publications.

The interactive session, which was free and open to the public, drew educators, students, and professionals eager to explore new perspectives on diversity and inclusion in Pakistan’s academic spaces. Participants praised Dr. Huma’s insights as timely and transformative, particularly as schools and universities navigate cultural, linguistic, and social diversity.

The discussion concluded with a call to action for institutions to design inclusive curricula, train teachers in cultural competence, and ensure that every student—regardless of background—finds equal opportunity to grow and contribute.