Dr Abdullah Abdullah arrives on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah arrived here Monday on a three-day visit.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Director General Afghan Division at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asif Memon received Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah is accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and would have interaction with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, Foreign office spokesperson said.

Dr Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISS) and also have interaction with the media.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” he said.