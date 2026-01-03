Saturday, January 3, 2026
DPM, UAE counterpart exchange views on regional situation

BEIJING, Jan 03 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephonic conversation from Beijing with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Both DPMs exchanged views on the current regional situation and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory and improvement in the region.
DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated that dialogue and diplomacy have resulted in tangible outcomes on the ground.
