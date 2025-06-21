DPM, Turkiye President reaffirm to deepen ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM ), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, called on President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul on Saturday during his visit to attend the 51st session of OIC CFM and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

He was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM, conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and underscored the profound importance that Pakistan accords to its enduring bilateral relations with Türkiye.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and diversify the longstanding brotherly cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders expressed strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks in blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law; reiterated support for Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and its right to self-defense under the UN Charter; agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation; and urged the international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Both sides emphasized the urgency of galvanizing efforts to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

The DPM/FM congratulated President Erdogan on the Award conferred by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in recognition of his leadership as well as successful holding of the OIC CFM session.