DPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The two leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and discussed ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation on matters of mutual interest and promoting regional peace and stability.