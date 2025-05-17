34.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalDPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments
National

DPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments

50
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The two leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and discussed ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation on matters of mutual interest and promoting regional peace and stability.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan