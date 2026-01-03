Saturday, January 3, 2026
DPM, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties

BEIJING, Jan 03 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday spoke on phone with  Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.
The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and expressed appreciation for the earnest efforts undertaken by all parties to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.
DPM/FM also expressed the desire to enhance bilateral cooperation with Türkiye in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, tourism, and IT.
