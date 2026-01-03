DPM, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 03 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday spoke on phone with Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and expressed appreciation for the earnest efforts undertaken by all parties to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

DPM/FM also expressed the desire to enhance bilateral cooperation with Türkiye in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, tourism, and IT.