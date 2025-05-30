DPM signs covention establishing International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG, May 30 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday attended the signing ceremony of the Convention establishing International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China.

During the ceremony, the DPM/FM signed the Convention on behalf of Pakistan and deeply appreciated Chinese vision of proposing and establishing IOMed, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment towards peaceful resolution of disputes, while highlighting ramifications of blatant disregard of international law by India, its aggression against Pakistan, its unlawful holding in abeyance of Indus Waters Treaty and the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute.