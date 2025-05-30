31.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsDPM signs covention establishing International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong
Latest NewsNational

DPM signs covention establishing International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong

28
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HONG KONG, May 30 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday attended the signing ceremony of the Convention establishing International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China.

During the ceremony, the DPM/FM signed the Convention on behalf of Pakistan and deeply appreciated Chinese vision of proposing and establishing IOMed, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment towards peaceful resolution of disputes, while highlighting ramifications of blatant disregard of international law by India, its aggression against Pakistan, its unlawful holding in abeyance of Indus Waters Treaty and the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan