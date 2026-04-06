Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review the latest regional developments.
DPM, Saudi FM review regional developments
ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review the latest regional developments.
Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation to ensure peace and stability, and agreed to remain in close contact.