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DPM, Saudi FM review regional developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review the latest regional developments. 

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to review the latest regional developments.
Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation to ensure peace and stability, and agreed to remain in close contact.
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