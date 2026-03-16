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DPM, Saudi FM exchange views on regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and its broader implications.

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and its broader implications.

DPM/FM emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement, dialogue, and sustained efforts to promote peace, stability, and security in the region.

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