DPM, Saudi FM discuss situation in Gaza

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed regional developments, particularly Gaza.

The DPM/FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermined humanitarian access.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and advancing coordinated efforts toward lasting peace.