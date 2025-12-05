Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomeNationalDPM, Saudi FM discuss situation in Gaza
National

DPM, Saudi FM discuss situation in Gaza

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed regional developments, particularly Gaza.
The DPM/FM strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral plan to restrict the Rafah crossing for the exit only of Gaza residents, a clear violation of the peace plan and a move that undermined humanitarian access.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring unfettered aid to Gaza and advancing coordinated efforts toward lasting peace.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan