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DPM saddened over demise of UK PM’s father

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday said he was deeply saddened to learn of the sad demise of father of Prime Minister of United Kingdom Andy Burnham. In a post on X, he said, "My sincerest condolences to the Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his family.|"

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday said he was deeply saddened to learn of the sad demise of father of Prime Minister of United Kingdom Andy Burnham.
In a post on X, he said, “My sincerest condolences to the Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his family.|”
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