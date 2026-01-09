DPM reviews sugar availability, price

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired the meeting of committee to review sugar availability and price.

He reviewed the progress on disposal of imported sugar, sugar production 2025-26 and current prices.

The committee noted with satisfaction the downward trend in sugar prices both at the ex-mill and retail stages.

The DPM directed the concerned provincial departments to ensure that the farmers also receive a fair price for sugar-cane in a timely manner.

The meeting was attended by representatives of provinces, Federal Minister National Food Security & Research (MONFSR), SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary MONFSR, Member FBR, Chairman TCP, and senior officers of relevant departments.