DPM reviews progress of investment initiatives

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of investment initiatives by friendly countries across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Secretaries of Petroleum and Finance, along with other senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments.

Discussions focused on foreign investments in infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and economic development. DPM emphasized the need for streamlined processes, enhanced institutional coordination, and fast-tracked implementation of investment projects.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to translate these investments into tangible outcomes for economic growth and prosperity.