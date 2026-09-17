DPM reviews PM’s Special Relief Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidy to review the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme following its nationwide launch.

The committee reviewed progress on registration, token redemption, and payments to fuel stations across the country.

The DPM/FM directed to establish a dedicated round-the-clock mechanism for complaint redressal and technical support for consumers and fuel stations.

The DPM/FM stressed that no citizen presenting a valid token should be turned away and that the relief must reach the intended beneficiaries without unnecessary hurdles.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Petroleum, Economic Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, and IT & Telecommunication; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; the Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Chairman OGRA; Secretary Petroleum; the Additional Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh; and senior officials from AJK, GB, ICT, and relevant federal and provincial departments.