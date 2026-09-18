DPM reviews implementation of PM’s Special Relief Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidy to review the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme and consider measures in light of public feedback received during the first 48 hours of its nationwide rollout.

Taking into account citizens’ feedback, the Prime Minister has approved two measures for motorcycles, three-wheelers and rickshaws:

* The requirement to purchase a minimum of five litres in a single transaction has been removed. Beneficiaries will now receive a weekly token of Rs. 500, which may be redeemed for fuel in any quantity, enabling citizens purchasing smaller quantities to benefit from the scheme.

* The eligibility age limit has been extended from 15 years to 20 years for two wheelers and three wheelers.

For four-wheelers up to 800cc, there is no change in the existing arrangement: one 10-litre token every 10 days, equivalent to three tokens per month.

The full value of the Rs. 500 token will be passed on to the consumer, and fuel stations shall not apply any deduction or service charge.

The Committee also reviewed progress on registration, token redemption and settlement of payments to fuel stations.

DPM/FM directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide payment-status reports twice daily, at 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM, ensuring that any rejected transaction is identified along with the specific reason and rectified without delay.

He further directed that alternative arrangements be established for fuel stations in areas with limited or no internet connectivity, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remote rural areas elsewhere.

He emphasised that the scheme is intended to provide relief to vulnerable citizens and that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of the facility due to their geographical location.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Petroleum, Economic Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, and IT & Telecommunication; Minister of State for Finance & Revenue; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Chairman OGRA; Secretary Petroleum; Additional Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; and senior officials from AJK, GB, ICT, and relevant federal and provincial departments.