DPM reiterates Pakistan’s support for ECO vision 2025

ASHGABAT, Dec 11 (APP):: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday met with Secretary General of ECO, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, on arrival here.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan delegation is in Ashgabat to attend the International Conference on Peace & Trust to be held Friday morning.

As Pakistan prepares to assume the ECO Council of Ministers Chair (2026 and 2027), the DPM/FM reaffirmed the country’s commitment to working with the ECO Secretariat and all Member States to promote regional economic integration, connectivity, & prosperity.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for ECO Vision 2025 and suggested that ECO Secretariat should start working for next upgraded version of ECO Vision 2035.